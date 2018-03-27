Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 March

Japan reforms self-defense forces first time since 1954


YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. For the first time since 1954, Japan conducted military reforms for its Self-Defense Forces – unifying five regional formations under a single command, NHK TV reported.

The general command will be under the jurisdiction of the defense minister.

The reforms aim at introducing a single administration for the troops.

In addition, the rapid response unit was given an official status.

