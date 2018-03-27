Elon Musk announces LEGO-like bricks as part of infrastructure project

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Business magnate and investor Elon Musk announced that his infrastructure and tunnel-construction company – The Boring Company – will start making LEGO-like interlocking bricks.

“New Boring Company merch coming soon. Lifesize LEGO-like interlocking bricks made from tunneling rock that you can use to create sculptures & buildings. Rated for California seismic loads, so super strong, but bored in the middle, like an aircraft wing spar, so not heavy,” he tweeted.

Musk said he plans to ship the product worldwide once it's developed. He said in his initial tweet that the bricks will be "coming soon."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan