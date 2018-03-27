Foreign ministries of Armenia and Artsakh hold regular political consultations

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Regular political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Artsakh, Armenia’s foreign ministry told Armenpress.

From Armenia’s side, the consultations were chaired by deputy foreign minister Ashot Hovakimyan, from the Artsakh side – by deputy foreign ministers Armine Alexanyan and Felix Khachatryan.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the cooperation between the two ministries in the frameworks of international organizations and outlined the steps to be taken to further expand and deepen the cooperation.

The officials touched upon the recent developments over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.

In the frameworks of the consultations Artsakh’s minister of foreign affairs Masis Mayilian received Ashot Hovakimyan. The Artsakh FM highly appreciated the existing cooperation between the two ministries and expressed confidence that it should develop and deepen by joint efforts.

During his visit in Artsakh, Armenia’s deputy FM Ashot Hovakimyan also met with President Bako Sahakyan and Speaker of the Parliament Ashot Ghoulyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan