Luxembourg and entire EU support initiatives of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – FM Jean Asselborn

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn says the day will come when the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be found within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format, Armenpress reports.

“I want to add that Luxembourg and the entire European Union support the initiatives of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, Luxembourg’s FM said during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan.

Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn has arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan