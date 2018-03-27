DNA test required to ID 34 victims of Kemerovo inferno

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The DNA examination of the bodies in the Kemerovo shopping mall fire till take up to two weeks, chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastyrkin said.

37 victims require genetic examination, it will take up to two weeks," Bastyrkin said at a consultation chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

25 of the 64 victims have been identified so far, healthcare minister Veronika Skvortsova said.

13 of the 25 identified victims are children aged from 4 to 13.

The fire started on the top floor of the four-storey Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo on March 25, engulfing an area of some 1,500 square meters. According to the most recent data, a total of 64 people were killed in the fire.

