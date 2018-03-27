41 children dead in Russia shopping mall fire

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. 41 children are among the 64 fatalities of the shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia, according to the list of victims which have been published in the center of family members of the victims.

The lists include 64 names, 41 of which are minors.

Members of the civic action group, which includes family members of the victims, visited the coroner’s office and confirmed the credibility of the official death toll – 64.



The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo erupted on March 25 on the top floor of the four-story building. According to the latest information, the fire has claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan