Former US Ambassador to Ankara proposes to close one of Turkish consulates

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Eric Edelman, former US Ambassador to Turkey, proposed to close one of the Turkish consulates in the US, Diken reports.

Edelman said this can serve as a message to Ankara which uses tough diplomacy against the US by arresting the employees of the US diplomatic representations.

“By using media outlets owned by his relatives and friends President Erdogan regularly provokes hostility against the United States”, the former Ambassador said during a discussion at the Brookings Institution. Eric Edelman stated that the US authorities quite often just closed their eyes on issues such as the violations of human rights and rule of law in Turkey, which, according to him, has been a great mistake.

Edelman said if the US closes, for instance, one of the Turkish consulates in Los Angeles, this will be a message addressed to Ankara.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan