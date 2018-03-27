Naira Zohrabyan elected secretary general of Prosperous Armenia political council

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia party has convened a political council session where it has elected a secretary general and vice-presidents of the political council.

The election of the secretary general and five vice-presidents took place at the recommendation of Gagik Tsarukyan, president of Prosperous Armenia party and the political council, the party’s press service said.

Naira Zohrabyan has been elected to serve as secretary general of the political council.

Michael Melkumyan, Sergey Bagratyan, Vardan Vardanyan, Vahe Enfiajyan and Armen Arzumanyan were elected vice-presidents.

