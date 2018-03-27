Luxembourg’s FM honors Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Minister Asselborn laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and planted a tree in the Commemoration Tree Lane.

Photos by Eduard Sepetchyan

The Minister also noticed the picturesque view of Mount Ararat and posed for a photo.

The parliament of Luxembourg recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide with a May 6, 2015 resolution.

Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn has arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

The Minister will meet with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian. Asselborn will also have meetings in the Armenian parliament.

