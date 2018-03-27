Justice minister holds meeting with UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan on March 26 held a meeting with newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Armenia Shombi Sharp, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Harutyunyan highly appreciated the current level of cooperation between the justice ministry and the UN Office in Armenia and expressed confidence that Mr. Sharp will contribute to effective implementation of the UN programs in Armenia.

Shombi Sharp thanked the minister for the meeting and assessed the mutual cooperation with the ministry staff as excellent.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to deepening the mutual partnership in a number of directions, touched upon the 2017-2019 action plan deriving from the Human Rights Protection national strategy, as well as the opportunities to implement joint programs in the field of e-justice.

At the end of the meeting the justice minister and the UN Resident Coordinator reaffirmed their readiness to develop the cooperation in the aforementioned spheres.

