Negligence and carelessness among causes of Kemerovo shopping mall fire, says Russia's Putin

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted criminal negligence and carelessness among the causes of the fire that broke out in Kemerovo’s shopping mall killing more than 60 people, TASS reports.

“What is happening here - this was not a combat situation, not an unexpected methane outburst in a mine. People came to rest, children. We talk about demographics and lose so many people because of what? Because of criminal negligence and carelessness”, Putin said at a consultation in Kemerovo.

He also extended condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

During the consultation Putin tasked Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin to give a legal assessment to the actions of officials in office at the time of the fire in the shopping mall.

“It’s necessary to give a legal assessment to the actions of each official. You cannot get any certificates without money, but with money everything can be signed”, Putin said.

