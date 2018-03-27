Russian President arrives in Kemerovo to pay tribute to memory of shopping mall fire victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kemerovo on March 27 to pay tribute to the memory of the shopping mall fire victims, TASS reports.

Putin laid a bouquet of roses to the spontaneous memorial near the building, where people bring flowers, stuffed toys and photographs of the victims.

Putin and the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo inspected the facade of the burnt down building.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the four-storey Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) shopping mall on March 25, engulfing an area of some 1,500 square meters. According to the most recent data, a total of 64 people were killed in the fire, 60 injured were treated in hospitals, 15 of them were hospitalized and 40 received outpatient care. The bodies of 25 victims have already been identified.

