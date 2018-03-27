Trump, Trudeau discuss “expelling Russian spies” in wake of Skripal case

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau discussed the issue of expelling Russian diplomats over the Skripal case, the White House said.

Trump and Trudeau confirmed their solidarity with the UK and discussed the expulsion of “Russian spies” in response the use of military grade chemical weapons in the territory of the UK by Russia, the White House said.

Earlier 16 European countries, as well as the US, Canada, Norway, Ukraine and several others expelled Russian diplomats over the nerve agent attack which the West alleges Russia was behind.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

