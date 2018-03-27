‘Magico’ – Argentina’s audience mesmerized by Gagik Gasparyan’s duduk performances

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. It is compelling, causes unexplainable feelings, touches to the very depth of the soul: this is how artists and cultural figures of Argentina characterize duduk when they hear the sound of the ancient Armenian instrument. These are the assessments that were being presented to musician Gagik Gasparyan when many years ago he was trying to present Armenian duduk in South America.

Gagik Gasparyan was young when he appeared in Argentina. He received his musician education in Armenia, with focus on traditional Armenian instruments.

“Any man who relocates to another country meets certain difficulties, especially is he is young and doesn’t have anyone in that country. Argentina is no Russia, where the language and culture are familiar. Everything is new here, the language, the environment, traditions, laws”, Gagik Gasparyan, member of the Union of Musicians of Argentina told ARMENPRESS.

He had great desire from the very first day to be engaged in music in Argentina, but there was a need to work another job to make living.

“I couldn’t take on music from the very beginning, because people don’t know you, your performance is unknown to them, and few know about Armenia and Armenian music. It took me years to find my place step by step. I began studying their culture and music. I had to find an approach in order for duduk to be perceived”, he said.

Gasparyan began playing Argentine melodies on the duduk. Shortly thereafter people began showing interest toward the instrument. Gasparyan was also widely presenting Armenian culture and music in the meantime.

Duduk began to be accepted in other South American countries as well. Gasparyan produced a CD with his performances of famous songs. The CD was widely praised and featured on radio and films. After a brief period he began getting offers to cooperate with various musicians.

“By cooperating with the, in addition to Latin music I present also Armenian, in order for them to play our music”, he said, adding that after hearing the duduk many people share their emotions saying they were deeply touched. “It is so emotional that they began to call it “magico”, which means magical”, he said.

Speaking about the preservation of Armenian identity in South America among the Diaspora, the musician said he believes the best way to unite Armenians and strengthen the connection with Armenia is culture.

“We are thinking what event to organize to help Armenia. We plan to organize concerts and provide the proceeds to border villages”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan