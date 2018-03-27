Aronian vs. So to mark last match of Armenian chess GM at final round of Candidates Tournament

BERLIN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. As the World Chess Candidates Tournament nears the end, Armenia’s chess grandmaster Levon Aronian will play against Wesley So in the last, 14th round of the tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Fabiano Caruana is leading the ranking with 8 points. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Sergey Karjakin have 7,5 points each.

Armenia’s Levon Aronian is ranked last with 4 points.

So, Aronian’s opponent for round 14, has 5,5 points and is ahead of Aronian by one notch.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

