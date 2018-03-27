LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.16% to $2048.00, copper price down by 2.22% to $6550.00, lead price up by 0.62% to $2365.00, nickel price down by 1.87% to $12875.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $20825.00, zinc price up by 1.03% to $3248.00, molybdenum price up by 2.04% to $25000.00, cobalt price stood at $94750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.