Armenian FM, Co-Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America discuss pan-Armenian issues

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received on March 26 Co-Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America Van Krikorian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, during the conversation the interlocutors touched upon the activities of the Armenian Assembly of America.

Edward Nalbandian and Van Krikorian exchanged views on pan-Armenian issues.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan