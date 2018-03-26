Artsakh’s President receives Deputy FM of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received deputy foreign minister of the Republic of Armenia Ashot Hovakimyan on March 26.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to foreign policy and cooperation between the two Armenian states in this sphere were discussed during the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic foreign minister Masis Mayilyan.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan