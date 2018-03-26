No Armenians injured in Russia shopping mall fire according to preliminary information, foreign ministry says

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary information of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, there are no Armenians among the injured at the the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry)shopping mall fire in Russia’s Kemerovo, ARMENPRESS was informed from the twitter page of the foreign ministry of Armenia.

According to the latest information, death toll has reached 64, at least 9 of which are children.

The fire started on the top floor of the four-storey Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall on March 25, engulfing an area of some 1,500 square meters.

3 day mourning has been declared in Kemerovo.

Four people have been detained for questioning.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan