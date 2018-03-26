Emmanuel Macron congratulates president-elect Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel macron has sent a congratulatory message to newly elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from Sarkissian’s Office, the French President expresses readiness in his message to work with Armen Sarkissian to further strengthen Armenian French privileged relations based on historical ties.

“The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement recently signed between Armenia and the EU, in the negotiations of which France had an important role, gives new impetus which I hope will result in growth of investments and trade and economic relations between our two states”, Macron said in his letter.

Referring to the summit of Francophonie to be held in Yerevan on October 11-12, Emmanuel Macron said that the summit gives an opportunity to deepen relations between Armenia and France. The French President added that he will be glad to visit Armenia to participate in Francophonie summit.

“In the end, I would like to assure that France, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country, is fully committed to finding a negotiated and stable solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, Macron concluded.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan