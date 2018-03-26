Armenian FM receives newly appointed Ambassador of Ireland

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received on March 26 newly appointed Ambassador of Ireland to Armenia Michael Forbes (residence in Sofia) who delivered the copies of credentials to FM Nalbandian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

Congratulating Michael Forbes, Minister Nalbandian hoped that the newly appointed Ambassador will contribute to the further deepening and strengthening of Armenian-Irish relations.

Thanking for the reception, Ambassador Forbes assured that he will spare no efforts to give new impetus to Armenian-Irish relations.

During the meeting FM Nalbandian and Ambassador Forbes discussed issues of bilateral agenda, spoke about measures necessary for activating political dialogue and developing trade and economic relations and emphasized the importance of fostering inter-parliamentary relations.

The sides noted that the signing of Armenia-EU CEPA can create new opportunities for both Armenia-EU relations and Armenia-Ireland bilateral relations.

Minister Nalbandian presented the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan