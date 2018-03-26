Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-03-18

YEREVAN, 26 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.26 drams to 480.43 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.26 drams to 596.02 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 8.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.28 drams to 683.03 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 20519.18 drams. Silver price stood at 255.03 drams. Platinum price stood at 14665.93 drams.