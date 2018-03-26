German MP Cem Özdemir awarded Mkhitar Gosh medal by Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. A ceremony of awarding high state awards of Armenia took place March 23 in the Armenian Embassy in Germany.

Bundestag The Greens party Co-Chair Cem Özdemir was awarded the Mkhitar Gosh Medal for significant contribution for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Raffi Kantian, president of the German-Armenian Society, was awarded the Movses Khorenatsi Medal was significant contribution in the Armenian-German relations, the ministry of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESS.

Ambassador of Armenia Ashot Smbatyan delivered remarks at the event, mentioning that both men have proved with their work that in the present days tolerance and courage have greater significance in establishing mutual understanding between peoples, rather than nationalist calls or isolation from other countries.

Several high ranking German government officials were present at the event, as well as MPs and foreign envoys.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan