Vice Speaker Sharmazanov meets Georgian Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov on March 26 had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Armenia George Saganelidze, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the Vice Speaker attached importance to the traditional friendship of the brotherly peoples and highlighted the need to further develop and expand the Armenian-Georgian ties at all possible directions. In this context Sharmazanov emphasized the necessity to boost the ties between the Armenian and Georgian Parliaments not only at the parliamentary friendship groups, but also the committees level.

The Vice Speaker also touched upon the regional security issues. As for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, he said Armenia’s leadership supports the peaceful negotiated settlement of the conflict. Meanwhile, Baku’s stance on this issue is different, Sharmazanov said commenting on the Azerbaijani president’s constant militaristic and anti-Armenian statements.

The Georgian Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and stated that Georgia attaches importance to the expansion of cooperation with Armenia in all directions, especially at the parliamentary diplomacy platform. Talking about regional issues, the Ambassador reaffirmed their balanced position on the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict. He highly valued the existing warm, friendly relations between the two countries, adding that both sides must do everything to further develop and strengthen these ties.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan