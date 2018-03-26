New Ambassador of Italy presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco on March 26 presented the copy of his credentials to foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished success in his diplomatic mission, expressing hope that his activity will give new impetus to the Armenian-Italian relations with centuries-old history which have been marked with manifestations of mutual friendship and good traditions.

The Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and wishes and assured that he will invest the maximum efforts to further deepen the bilateral friendly mutual partnership aimed at recording new achievements.

Minister Nalbandian and Ambassador Del Monaco discussed issues relating to organizing high-level mutual visits, intensifying the inter-parliamentary contacts, holding regular consultations between the foreign ministries, expanding the legal framework. They also touched upon the further development and strengthening of the scientific-educational and cultural cooperation.

FM Nalbandian and the Italian Ambassador stated that over the past years the Armenian-Italian commercial ties recorded a positive development dynamics and added that thanks to joint efforts it is possible to completely utilize the existing potential.

Importance was attached to the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which can contribute to the development and strengthening of the bilateral economic relations.

During the meeting Minister Nalbandian presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

