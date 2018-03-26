IMF Managing Director proposes countries of Euro area to create special anti-crisis fund

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) proposed the countries of the Euro area to establish a special fund where funds will be collected for a “rainy day” so that the states will be able to mitigate the consequences of economic declines in the future, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in his remarks in Berlin on March 26, TASS reports.

“The IMF has long advocated for a central fiscal capacity. Today we are releasing a paper showing how this can work. It proposes creating a “rainy-day fund” that countries contribute to each year to build up assets in good times. Then, depending on the depth of a downturn countries would receive transfers to help them offset budget shortfalls”, Lagarde said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan