LIVE: World Chess Candidates Tournament: Round 13 kicks off

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Round 13 has kicked off at the World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian is competing against Fabiano Caruana.

The other opponents in this round are Mamedyarov – Grishchuk, Liren – Kramnik, So- Karjakin.

Caruana and Karjakin are leading the tournament with 7 points, while Aronian is last with 4 points.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

