Vanadzor drama theater to be fully renovated
YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The H. Abelyan Drama Theater of Vanadzor, Armenia’s third largest city, will undergo a complete renovation in November of 2018, director Agnessa Shahnazaryan told a press conference on March 26.
“Just like in all theaters, we too have many problems, but they are being solved with time. The theater has been built in 1931 and it hasn’t been renovated until now”, she said.
She mentioned that their theater also sees audience from Yerevan.
Shahnazaryan says they had five premieres last year.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
