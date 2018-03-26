Wife of former Zimbabwe president Mugdabe under investigation for ivory smuggling

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Zimbabwe law enforcement launched an investigation into the alleged smuggling of 1 million worth of ivory by the wife of former president Robert Mugade, Associated Press reported.

According to the allegations, Grace Mugabe, the wife of the former Zimbabwean president, smuggled large amounts of ivory to a number of countries, including China, UAE and the US, while her husband was in office.

It is believed that she used her status to received export permit under the pretext of using the ivory as gifts to foreign leaders. She hasn’t been officially indicted yet.

Investigators are trying to determine Mugade’s direct role in the case.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan