Russian State Duma MP Zatulin considers unacceptable attempts to lead NK conflict’s peaceful settlement process to deadlock
YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian State Duma MP Konstantin Zatulin considers unacceptable the attempts to lead the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement to a deadlock through military rhetoric and threat of force, reports Armenpress.
At a meeting with reporters in the Armenian Parliament, Zatulin said they are confident that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the remaining conflicts, cannot have a military solution.
“Russia is interested in ruling out the military settlement of this complicated conflict”, he said.
The Armenian side has repeatedly stated that it sees the settlement of the NK conflict exclusively peacefully by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. Contrary to this, the Azerbaijani leadership uses military rhetoric and tries to solve the conflict by the use of force.
