South Korea to send Gangnam Style star PSY to Pyongyang on tour


YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. South Korea wants to organize a concert of PSY, the acclaimed singer who rose to worldwide fame for his hit single Gangnam Style, in North Korea, local media said.

According to South Korean governmental sources, PSY might perform along with other South Korean artists in Pyongyang March 31-April 3.

Earlier it was reported that a group of 160 South Korean artists will depart to North Korea.

