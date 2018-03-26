Fire safety system designer arrested amid ongoing probe into Russia mall inferno

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Amid an ongoing probe into the deadly blaze in a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia, authorities have arrested the director of a safety company which has designed the mall’s anti-fire safety system, local media said.

The man who has been arrested is identified as Igor Polozinenko.

Authorities also arrested the owner of the mall and two other executives.

The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in central Kemerovo erupted on Sunday on the top floor of the four-storey building engulfing an area of some 1,500 square meters. According to the latest data, 64 people were killed, many of them children, and more than 40 others sought medical assistance. A criminal investigation has been launched.



