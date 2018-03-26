Three-day mourning declared in Russia’s Kemerovo in honor of fire victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian authorities of the Kemerovo region declared a three-day mourning in honor of the victims of the shopping mall fire, which claimed 64 lives according to latest reports. The mourning period will begin from March 27

4 people have been arrested as part of an ongoing probe.

The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in central Kemerovo erupted on Sunday on the top floor of the four-storey building engulfing an area of some 1,500 square meters.

Twenty people were rescued from the blaze and about 100 were evacuated.



