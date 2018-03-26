Russia shopping mall fire: Death toll rises to 64

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from a fire in a shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo has reached 64, Russian emergencies minister Vladimir Puchkov said, TASS reports.

“The final number is 64”, he told reporters. 51 people requested medical assistance.

The risk of building collapse still remains. According to the emergencies minister, structure reinforcement equipment has been delivered to Kemerovo.

On March 25, a fire erupted on the top floor of the four-storey Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) shopping mall, engulfing a total of 1,500 square meters. The fire was extinguished but, in Puchkov’s words, the rubble has begun to smolder because there are multilayer floorings in the building. Firefighters are currently applying water to the smoldering spots found earlier.



