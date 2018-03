ARF elects new Supreme Body

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Significant changes took place in the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) party with results of its 21st ARF Supreme Assembly of Armenia.

Arsen Hambardzumyan has been elected as representative of the Supreme Body, ARF told ARMENPRESS.

The 21st Supreme Assembly elected the Supreme Body with the following formation:

Arsen Hambardzumyan

Hrach Tadevosyan

Ishkhan Saghatelyan

Arhut Yeghiazaryan

Simon Simonyan

Spartak Kharabakhtsyan

Vahagn Matinyan

Arthur Ghazaryan

Karen Mnatsakanyan

The previous Supreme Body of the ARF, which was elected in 2016, was consisted of Michael Manukyan, Hrach Tadevosyan, Petros Meghryan, Davit Lokyan, Levon Mkrtchyan, Artsvik Minasyan, Ishkan Saghatelyan, Arsen Hambardzumyan, Gagik Gevorgyan, Ashot Papazyan, Samvel Yeranyan, Romik Manukyan.

The ARF will soon issue a statement on more detailed information about the assembly’s results.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan