Clear weather expected in Armenia in coming days

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is expected in Armenia midday March 26 and from March 27 through the 28th.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast March 29-30 nationwide.

After midday of March 31 scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in significant parts of the country, the ministry of emergency situations said.

Temperature will rise 3-4 degrees Celsius March 27-28, and decrease again on March 30.

Clear weather is expected in Yerevan March 26-28. Occasional rains are forecast March 29-30.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected after midday March 31.

