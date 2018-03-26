Chinese investors plan to establish water production in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan had a meeting with the Chinese New Idea company representatives, the ministry told Armenpress.

The businessmen informed the minister that they plan to make investments in Armenia in the field of water production. The investors stated that the Armenian mineral waters are on a very high quality which inspires them trust that their production will succeed. The investors added that the program will also have a social orientation for the production’s nearby communities.

Minister Suren Karayan said the whole team of the ministry is ready to assist the Chinese investors during their activity in Armenia and discuss the opportunities to provide privileges within the frames of the investment program.

