Armenians injured in Russia shopping mall fire, foreign ministry says

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary information, Armenians are among the injured at the shopping mall fire in Russia’s Kemerovo, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS.

“According to preliminary information there are Armenians among the injured. Follow us on social media, we will inform on the news”, he said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed the deaths of 56 people in the Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) shopping mall fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. At least nine of the fatalities are children.

4 people have been arrested amid an ongoing probe into the fire. 12 are hospitalized, while 36 people sought outpatient care.

