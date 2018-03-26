Russia shopping mall fire death toll rises to 56

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed the deaths of 56 people in the Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) shopping mall fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, the Committee’s Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said, adding that another 44 people had been injured, TASS reported.

"Investigators confirm the death of 56 people in the Kemerovo shopping mall fire," Petrenko said.

"After the fire erupted, 44 people requested medical assistance, ten of them were hospitalized," she added.

Twelve people have been hospitalized and another 36 victims have received medical assistance on outpatient basis.

Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said that 16 people are still reported to be missing after the deadly blaze at a shopping mall.

The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in central Kemerovo erupted on Sunday on the top floor of the four-storey building engulfing an area of some 1,500 square meters.

Twenty people were rescued from the blaze and about 100 were evacuated.



