Armenia committed to continue ensuring stability and security in the world – Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan delivered speech titled “Strengthening single regime for migrants and refugees: Necessity for effective political solutions based on facts” in Geneva on March 25 on the sidelines of 138th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Parliament told Armenpress.

The speech runs as follows:

“Dear chairperson,

Dear colleagues,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

First of all I want to thank for organizing this Assembly.

The issue of migration and refugees concerns all of us and is one of the priorities of the agenda of our countries.

The world is shocked by crisis one after another. The causes of migration are numerous. It concerns not only those people who search for a dignified work and better living conditions, but also those who have to leave their homes with the hope to find safety and security.

It’s much more painful when the reason of this catastrophe becomes the state’s xenophobic policy: when it spreads intolerance and hatred among the citizens.

We, Armenians, are well aware of the consequences of such policy. In the beginning of the past century in order to survive the Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire millions of Armenians left their homeland and found shelter in different countries of the world.

Today, as a result of the situation in the Middle East, more than 20.000 Armenians had to leave Syria and find shelter in Armenia. Our country is third in Europe in the list of countries hosting Syrian refugees. The Armenian government has taken numerous measures for the refugees’ living and integration. This is a huge number for a country with such a small population like Armenia which in the late 20th century hosted hundreds of thousands of refugees from Azerbaijan where Armenians were subject to ethnic cleansing.

Migration is not a geographically limited phenomenon. It extends to all continents and turns into a tragic situation on a global scale.

It’s much more painful when this issue concerns children, the most vulnerable group, who are subject to violence, moral and psychological aggression. First of all the child’s rights must be ensured – to have a family, live in healthy and secure atmosphere and receive education.

Dear colleagues,

As Pope Francis once said “our common response must be expressed by four actions – to welcome, protect, contribute and integrate”.

While looking for solutions to migration issues first of all it’s necessary to touch upon their reasons. The international community should be united in fight against terrorism and giving political settlements to conflicts.

Moreover, programs ensuring long-term solutions are needed aimed at strengthening the status of migrants and refugees. Well thought and developed policy will promote the integration of migrants in hosting societies and will contribute to the active participation of each person in the country’s development.

Armenia, being part of a civilized society, is committed to continue ensuring stability and security in the world.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan