Delegates from almost 100 countries to participate in Moscow security conference

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. More than 850 MPs from 95 countries will participate in the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security which will be held on April 4-5, TASS reports.

This year defense ministers and delegations of military agencies of 103 states, as well as heads of 9 international organizations are invited to attend the conference.

According to the preliminary data, 31 defense ministers, 14 deputy heads of military agencies, heads of 5 international organizations, 19 delegations, 68 foreign non-governmental experts, as well as military attachés from 19 states confirmed their participation in the conference.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the conference will focus on the topic op “Results of demolition of DAESH in Syria and the prospects of establishing peace in the region”. In addition, the conference will also discuss the mutual partnership of defense ministries and the phenomenon of a “special force”.

