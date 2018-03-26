Armenia’s ruling party to present candidate for PM’s office soon

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) will soon discuss and present its candidate for the office of Prime Minister, Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the ruling party’s faction told parliamentary press briefings.

“We will soon settle this issue, we will make a decision and announce the name of our candidate”, he said.

To a reporter’s argument that the HHK is planning to nominate incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the position, Baghdasaryan said they don’t have a decision yet.

“If we were to decide as result of discussions that our candidate will be Serzh Sargsyan, we will present the justifications”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan