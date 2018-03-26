Armenian PM sends condolence letter to Russian counterpart over shopping mall fire in Kemerovo

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sent a letter of condolences to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev over the fire that broke out in the shopping mall in Kemerovo, the government told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I am deeply shocked by the news of the fire in Kemerovo which claimed the lives of dozens of people.

On behalf of the Government of Armenia and personally myself I extend my deepest condolences to you.

At this tragic moment please convey my condolences and support to the relatives of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan