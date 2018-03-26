Majority of US citizens support Trump’s decision to meet Kim Jong Un

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Majority of US citizens, 63 percent, are in favor of President Donald Trump’s decision agreeing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a Fox News Poll.

30% spoke negatively about the decision.

When asked to suggest who will get the better deal as a result of the summit, 42 percent of respondents pointed to Trump, while only 26 percent believed that the talks would play into Kim’s hands.

Earlier in March, a high-ranking South Korean delegation visited the North, where it held a meeting with country's leader Kim Jong Un. Afterwards South Korea announced that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit of the countries’ leaders in late April.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan