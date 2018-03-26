Kemerovo shopping mall engulfed in flames in Russia – footage

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. As rescuers continue to search the burned-out shopping mall in the city of Kemerovo, many have been frantically trying to reach their relatives, including children who were in the mall’s cinema or play area when the fire started, RT reports.

The death toll of the deadly blaze in Kemerovo shopping mall has risen to 53 people, Russia’s Investigative committee said.

“Five more bodies have been recovered from the movie theater. The overall death toll now stands at 53 people,” a crisis center representative told Russia's Tass news agency.

At least eleven children are reportedly among the victims.

In the meantime, an estimated 11 people are still missing, but the chances of discovering anybody alive amid the smoldering rubble are slim. Earlier, 64 people had been listed as missing, but authorities clarified that these included the victims whose bodies were already found but had not yet been identified.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday afternoon, was finally contained some 12 hours later, after engulfing some 1,600 square meters. The building sustained severe damage, its roof and floors partially collapsing.

