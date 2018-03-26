Nearly 5500 militants of Faylaq ar-Rahman group leave Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 5500 militants of the Faylaq ar-Rahman group left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on March 25, the Russian defense ministry said, TASS reports.

“Some 5453 militants and their family members were evacuated via a humanitarian corridor on March 25 in 81 buses to the Idlib province”, the ministry said in a statement.

The evacuation from the settlement of Arbil in Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, was carried out under the agreement between the group’s leaders and the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria.

“Over the past two days, 6441 militants and their family members have been evacuated from Arbil to the Idlib province”, the ministry said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan