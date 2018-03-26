Armenian parliamentary delegation participates in 138th Assembly of IPU in Switzerland

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan participates in the 138th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union from March 24 to 28 in Geneva, the Parliament told Armenpress.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Speaker Babloyan met with IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong. The meeting was held by the initiative of the IPU Secretary General. Issues relating to the process of the Union’s works, the ways to increase their efficiency and the reforms proposed by the changes of the IPU Charter were discussed. Speaker Babloyan proposed to discuss the possibility of holding events within the frames of the IPU activity in Armenia.

The Armenian parliamentarians participated in the works of different commissions, in particular, Women Parliamentarians Forum, the sessions of the standing committees on human rights, and peace and international security.

The Armenian delegation includes MPs Samvel Nikoyan, Shushan Sardaryan, Lena Nazaryan, Shake Isayan, Karen Avagyan and chief of staff-general secretary of the Parliament Ara Saghatelyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan