Armenian U19 football team loses to Saudi Arabia in Dubai Cup


YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian U19 football team failed to achieve successes at the Dubai Cup so far, the Football Federation said.

The Armenian team faced their Saudi Arabian counterparts in round 2 of the event. The Saudi team won 3:0.

 

