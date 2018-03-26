Yura Movsisyan transferred to Swedish football club   

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team’s former forward Yura Movsisyan has been transferred to the Swedish Djurgården from the US Real Salt Lake, Armenpress reports.

The 30-year-old football player signed a 6-month contract with the club with the possibility to extend it in the future.

Movsisyan played at Real Salt Lake in 2007-2009, then moved to the Danish Randers FC, the Russian Krasnodar and Spartak.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan