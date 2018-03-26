Air Canada plane makes emergency landing in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Air Canada flight from Toronto to Washington D.C. made an emergency landing at the Dulles Airport after smoke was discovered in the cockpit, CTV reported.

The passenger plane was headed for Ronald Reagan airport when pilots discovered the smoke and diverted to Washington's Dulles International Airport.

There were 63 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

